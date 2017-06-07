Plane Hits Gator on Runway at Orlando Airport

A 10-foot alligator was struck and killed on a runway at Orlando Executive Airport as a plane was landing.

About 2:25 a.m. June 1, a small Piper was coming in for a landing as the gator was crossing a runway.

The plane was damaged, but the pilot was not hurt.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority says occasionally wildlife gets onto the runway but officials had not seen that size of a gator in the area before. There are lakes at each end of the runway.

