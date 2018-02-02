Interior Secretary to Meet McMaster, Cooper on Sea Drilling

An offshore oil rig is seen in the Catalina Channel where rare and endangered blue whales are feeding about 11 miles off Long Beach Harbor July 16, 2008 near Long Beach, California. (Photo: David McNew/Getty Images, 2008 Getty Images)

Columbia, SC (AP) - A top Trump administration official is traveling to the Carolinas for meetings with two governors opposed to plans to expand offshore drilling.



The U.S. Interior Department confirms to The Associated Press that Secretary Ryan Zinke is meeting Friday with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Saturday with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.



Both McMaster and Cooper vehemently oppose Trump administration's plans to expand drilling off the coast of both of their states.



McMaster was an early supporter of President Donald Trump and has said he asking for a waiver from the administration to prevent drilling.



Cooper has promised to sue if the administration goes ahead with its plans.



Florida was granted a waiver shortly after the administration announced its plans. Other East Coast governors have voiced opposition to the proposal.



