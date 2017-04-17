Investigator: Stephens in Financial Turmoil before Facebook Live Shooting

(Photo: Facebook)

CLEVELAND - Steve Stephens, the gunman accused of the random shooting of an elderly Cleveland man, was so financially strapped, he could not afford to repay a series of pay-day loans, according to his 2015 bankruptcy filing.

Stephens, who earned about $28,000 a year as a case worker, listed about $12,000 in assets against more than $35,000 in debts, the records show.

Included in his debt were six short-term loans of about $500 each borrowed in 2013 from various pay-day loan companies in the Cleveland area. The loans totaled $3,150. Stephens also listed about $4,400 in student loan debt.

His $1,679 a month salary at Beech Brook, a Pepper Pike based-company where he was a case worker assigned to assist special needs clients, was being garnished to satisfy one debt, records show.

The bankruptcy filing was opened in 2015 in U.S. District Court in Cleveland and was closed in May 2016.

