'Zombie Campaigns': The candidate might be spending money, even if they're dead

A 10Investigates-Tampa Bay Times investigation finds millions still being spent from campaign funds of retired and dead candidates.

Noah Pransky / Tampa Bay Times / TEGNA , WTSP 8:05 PM. EST February 05, 2018

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Drain they swamp, they said.

With all of the attention on the "swamp creatures" occupying the U.S. Capitol, nobody is paying attention to the zombies: former lawmakers whose careers are dead, but their campaigns have come to life to help subsidize their lifestyles after they've left office. 

A joint investigation by the Tampa Bay Times and 10News WTSP finds there are at least 100 zombie campaigns nationwide by politicians who no longer serve or worse -- are dead.

Visit zombiecampaigns.com at the link below for the full project, including a wide-ranging database to explore whether there's a zombie in your own backyard.

Zombie Campaigns: The campaign is over. The candidate might be dead. But the spending never stops.

