Investigators seize 100 pounds of marijuana on SC interstate

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) - Investigators seized more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a rush-hour drug bust on an interstate highway in South Carolina.



The Herald of Rock Hill reports that York County authorities working with federal drug agents stopped two cars late Friday afternoon at an Interstate 77 exit at the edge of Rock Hill.



Marvin Brown, commander of the York County drug unit, said a drug dog alerted investigators who found the marijuana that's worth at least $100,000.



Jail records show that Miguel Angel Nieto and Francisco Antonio Rivas-Ortiz are each being held on a charge of trafficking marijuana. Jail records say both are from Charlotte, North Carolina.



A public information officer for the sheriff didn't immediately respond to an email Saturday asking if the men have lawyers.

