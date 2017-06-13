ISIS Militants Plotted to Burn City To the Ground to Show Power in the Philippines
According to NBC and the AP, ISIS militants planned to burn the city of Marawi in the Philippines to the ground in order to show the power of the terrorist organization. Elizabeth Keatinge (@elizkeatinge) has more.
wltx 11:26 PM. EDT June 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Stolen Truck Involved in Serious Crash in Columbia
-
Lexington Deputies Search for Missing Woman
-
New Development Changing Huger Street Area
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
Concord mother was attacked by a large shark while snorkeling in the Bahamas.
-
Failed Proposal was Actually a Practical Joke
-
Driver finds python under the hood
-
GA Prison Guards Killed by Inmates
-
WXIA Breaking News 2
-
Residents Vote on Tax to Repair Lake Dogwood
More Stories
-
Firefighters battling massive blaze in London high-riseJun 13, 2017, 10:36 p.m.
-
One Dead in Lake Marion Boating AccidentJun 13, 2017, 11:17 p.m.
-
Missing Mother's Family Asks the Public for HelpJun 13, 2017, 6:57 p.m.