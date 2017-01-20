Rescuers remove snow next to a house on a road to the village of Penne, after an avalanche engulfed the mountain hotel Rigopiano in Farindola in earthquake-ravaged central Italy, on Jan. 19, 2017. (Photo: FILIPPO MONTEFORTE, AFP/Getty Images)

Farindola, Italy (USA TODAY) - Eight people, including two children, have been found alive Friday in a hotel in central Italy that was buried by snow following a series of earthquakes, Italian news agency ANSA reports.

It said rescuers made contact with the survivors, who were still under the rubble, at the Hotel Rigopiano in the Abruzzo region.

The hotel, in the town of Farindola, was buried by an avalanche of snow after a series of earthquakes shook the region on Wednesday. Authorities said up to 30 hotel guests and staff were missing following the disaster.

Two bodies were recovered from debris at the hotel Thursday, but hopes of finding survivors were hampered by difficulties getting heavy equipment to the scene through heavy snow.

Speaking to ANSA on Thursday, Abruzzo Alpine rescuer Antonio Crocetta said "there are many dead."

The Hotel Rigopiano was ripped from its foundation and almost covered by a wall of snow and debris up to 35 feet tall, triggered by the earthquakes.

USA TODAY