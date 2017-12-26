It's About that Time — Here's Where to Recycle that Christmas Tree

One pest control company says there could be up to 25,000 bugs living in one real Christmas tree.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - As the holidays come to a close, Keep the Midlands Beautiful is offering an alternative to putting your Christmas tree out with the trash.

The Grinding of the Greens programs allow tree to be recycled at several Richland and Lexington county drop-off locations from December 26 through January 11, 2018.

If you plan to participate, here are a few guidelines:

Remove all lights, tinsel and ornaments from the tree.

Remove the tree from its stand.

Drop off trees only: wreaths, garland and other greenery are not accepted.

Remove tree from the bag.

Remove any string, wire or ties from the tree.

Drop-off locations:

Ball Park Road-301 Ball Park Road, Lexington, Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday 3-7 p.m.

Bush River Road– 6109 Bush River Road Columbia. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday 3-7 p.m.

Caughman Road Park– 2800 Trotter Road, Hopkins. Monday - Friday 2-9 p.m., Saturday 9-8 p.m., Sunday 1-6 p.m.

City of Columbia Compost Facility –121 Humane Lane, Columbia.

(off Shop Road across from SPCA). Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Chapin– 103 Distant Lane, Chapin. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday 3-7 p.m.

Clemson Institute for Economic & Community Development – 900 Clemson Road.

Crooked Creek Park - 1098 Old Lexington Highway, Chapin (next to Chapin Middle School). Daily 7:30 a.m.-11 p.m.

Edmund-325 Landfill Lane, Lexington. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday 3-7 p.m.

Forest Lake Park– 6820 Wedgefield Road Columbia. Monday - Friday 2-9 p.m., Sat 9-8 p.m., Sunday 1-6 p.m.

Fort Jackson Recycling Center - Building #6568 on Lee Road, Fort Jackson. (Enter the Fort through Gate 2 on Forest Drive. After Burger King, turn left onto Lee Road). Monday - Friday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Friarsgate Park – 1712 Chadford Road, Irmo. Monday - Friday 2-9 p.m., Saturday 9-8 p.m., Sunday 1-6 p.m.

Hollow Creek Tree Farm – 228 Windmill Road, Gilbert.

Lexington Co. Sandhills Collection Center – 3241 Charleston Hwy., Cayce. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday 3-7 p.m.

Lower Richland Drop-off Center - 10531 Garners Ferry Road.

Polo Road Park – 730 Polo Road, Columbia. Monday - Friday 2-9 p.m., Saturday 9-8 p.m., Sunday 1-6 p.m.

Richland Co. C&D Landfill – 1070 Caughman Road, North (off Monticello). Monday - Friday 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Saturday 12:30-5:30 p.m.

Richland County Tennis Center-7500 Parklane Road, Columbia. Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fri, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church– 5503 Sunset Blvd. Lexington.

Seven Oaks Park - 200 Leisure Lane, Columbia. (Near the intersection of St. Andrews and Piney Grove Roads.)

South Carolina State Farmers Market – 3483 Charleston Highway, West Columbia.

Southeast Collection Center–538 Martin Neese Road, Swansea Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

St. Andrews Park- 920 Beatty Road, Columbia. Monday, Wednesday and Friday 2 -9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. -8 p.m., Sunday 1-6 p.m.

Free mulch, made from the recycled trees, will be available to the public beginning at 8:30 a.m. January 13, 2018, at South Carolina State Farmers Market, 3483 Charleston Highway, West Columbia, and Seven Oaks Park, 200 Leisure Lane; near the intersection of St. Andrews and Piney Grove roads.

© 2017 WLTX-TV