It's CPR Week. Could You Save Me?

CPR and AED Awareness Month kicks off with CPR Awareness Week, June 1st-7th.

Here are some reasons why it is important:

Over 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside a hospital each year in the US, with survival rates of less than 12 percent.

Believe it or not, only half of Americans can be counted on to perform Hands-Only CPR in an emergency, according to an AHA Hands-Only CPR study.

Hands-only CPR is now a high school graduation requirement, which adds thousands of life-savers to our state.



The American Heart Association says Hands-only CPR has been shown to be as effective as conventional CPR for cardiac arrest at home, at work or in public.

Hands-only CPR has only two simple steps:

(1) Call 911 if you see a teen or adult suddenly collapse; and (2) Push hard and fast in the center of the chest to the beat of a familiar song that has 100 to 120 beats per minute.

Song examples include “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees, “Crazy in Love” by Beyoncé featuring Jay-Z, “Hips Don’t Lie” by Shakira” or “Walk the Line” by Johnny Cash.

People feel more confident performing Hands-Only CPR and are more likely to remember the correct rate when trained to the beat of a familiar song.



When performing CPR, you should push on the chest at a rate of 100 to 120 compressions per minute, which corresponds to the beat of the song examples above.

