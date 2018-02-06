Candice Berry Deputy Chief Coroner of Lexington County (Photo: Michael Fuller)

West Columbia, SC - (WLTX) "It so hard to see the things we see,", says Lexington County Chief Deputy Coroner Candace Berry.

The morning she arrived on the scene at the fatal Amtrak/CSX train crash that killed two and injured over a hundred. Berry talks about the looks on the faces of passengers, "You can see the pain and the confusion and it was cold and they were in a strange place and they didn't really know what was going on so it really was a heartbreaking sight."

A sign that reads "Everything is going to be alright" hangs on her office wall, the Chief Deputy talks about the importance of surrounding herself with reminders of just that and how she talks about how she is learning to process it all; "I put on music and I start listening and my mind just goes to other places." she says.

Lou Palm, a disaster manager for the Red Cross, who arrived at the scene, he drove from Myrtle Beach, says the job can take everything out of you and how important it is to take care of your spirit. "In my case my spiritualty is important to me. If you maintain your spirituality that's the critical piece" says Palm.

Both say they love what they do and couldn't imagine doing anything else.

Says Palm, "I've been doing this for Red Cross for ten years and as long as I can I will."

Barry says, "what we deal with everyday takes a toll but I feel like it's what I'm meant to do."

