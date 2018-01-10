It's Official! Former SC First Lady Jenny Sanford Is Engaged

(Photo: Instagram/Jenny Sanford)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Former South Carolina First Lady Jenny Sanford said "....yes" in Instagram post announcing her engagement to a Louisville investment banker Tuesday.

The couple met after an introduction by Sanford's sister, and have been dating for the past 15 months, according to the Charleston Post and Courier.

Sanford's fiance, Andy McKay, is the senior managing director and head of investment banking at Hilliard Lyons.

In 2010, the former first lady divorced now-U.S. Congressman Mark Sanford after his infidelity was made public in 2009 in a scandal that received worldwide attention. At the time of the extramarital affair, Mark Sanford was in his second term as South Carolina's governor.

The Sanfords had four sons together during their 20 years of marriage.

