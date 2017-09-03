It's official: Royal baby number three is on the way

London(USA Today/WLTX)- Prince George and Princess Charlotte are getting a younger sibling. In a surprise announcement, Kensington Palace revealed on Monday morning that Prince William and Duchess Kate were expecting their third child.

Read the press release in full ↓ pic.twitter.com/vDTgGD2aGF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2017

As with her other two pregnancies, the Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a form of severe morning sickness, and was forced to cancel her engagements Monday.

"The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news," the palace said in a statement released on Twitter.

William and Kate already have two children, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.

© 2017 WLTX-TV