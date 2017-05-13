WLTX
Northbound lanes of Atlanta's I-85 are officially OPEN!

Adrianne Haney, WXIA 2:34 PM. EDT May 13, 2017

ATLANTA -- Everyone, breathe a sigh of relief, because the wait is over! 

After more than 40 days (though it felt like centuries), lanes on I-85 were finally reopened for traffic on May 12.

Here's the moment the Interstate collapsed:

And here's what it the aftermath looked like the next morning.

Crews have been working around the clock since March 30 to get to this point. 

And finally -- here's when the first cars finally rolled across that fresh concrete:

WATCH IT AGAIN: The moment cars rolled over the rebuilt section of I-85

