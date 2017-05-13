The finishing touches are being put on I-85! (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA -- Everyone, breathe a sigh of relief, because the wait is over!

After more than 40 days (though it felt like centuries), lanes on I-85 were finally reopened for traffic on May 12.

Here's the moment the Interstate collapsed:

And here's what it the aftermath looked like the next morning.

Crews have been working around the clock since March 30 to get to this point.

And finally -- here's when the first cars finally rolled across that fresh concrete:

WATCH IT AGAIN: The moment cars rolled over the rebuilt section of I-85

© 2017 WXIA-TV