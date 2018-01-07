Jerry Richardson may have seen last game as Panthers owner

Photo via Carolina Panthers' Twitter account.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Jerry Richardson may have seen his final game as the owner of the Carolina Panthers Sunday after the team lost in the NFC wild-card round to the New Orleans Saints.

Less than the month before Sunday's game, Richardson said on the Panthers' website that he plans to sell the team following the NFL season.

The Panthers tweeted photos of Richardson embracing some of the players in the locker room following the team's 31-26 loss.

For bringing the #Panthers to the Carolinas, thank you. pic.twitter.com/jf4NAnb6Ml — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 8, 2018

Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly was emotional talking about how much the players "owe Jerry Richardson." Kuechly was drafted by the Panthers in 2012.

Luke Kuechly on Mr. Richardson's final game as team owner pic.twitter.com/tvCXCj9KdD — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 8, 2018

Luke Kuechly emotional talking about how much guys owe Jerry Richardson. Says it’s not the way they wanted it to end. — Kelsey Riggs (@KelseyRiggsWCNC) January 8, 2018

Cam Newton also said it was difficult seeing the season end. Newton, who was drafted first overall by Carolina in 2011, said after the game that he has a really good relationship with Richardson.

Cam: I have a really good relationship with Mr. Richardson. With our season cut short now it’s hard — Kelsey Riggs (@KelseyRiggsWCNC) January 8, 2018

On December 2017, Sports Illustrated published a report alleging that Richardson paid off "significant monetary settlements" due to inappropriate workplace comments and conduct.

RELATED: Ex-Panthers employees say Jerry Richardson made payouts for workplace misconduct, SI reports

Neither Richardson nor the team has released details regarding the sale of the team.

NBC Charlotte was first to report that NASCAR CEO Brian France is part of a group of investors led by Charlotte Hornets minority owner, Felix Sabates, who are interested in buying the Carolina Panthers.

RELATED: NASCAR's Brian France head of group looking to buy the Panthers, sources say

Hip-hop mogul Diddy and Stephen Curry are two of several celebrities who have expressed interest in owning the team.

© 2018 WCNC.COM