Jimmy Buffet-Inspired Retirement Community In the Works

Artist's rendering of Latitude Margaritaville in Daytona Beach (Photo: WXIA)

Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville Holdings and real estate developer Minto Communities have announced a partnership to develop a seniors community for active adults in Daytona Beach, set to open this fall.

“We are excited to partner with Minto and believe this relationship will redefine lifestyle destination living in Daytona Beach,” Margaritaville CEO John Cohlan said in a statement.

Latitude Margaritaville will feature "world-class amenities and design," and according to a release from Margaritaville and Minto, the community will reflect Margaritaville's "no worries" tropical vibe and provide a fully immersive brand experience.

Plans for the development include walkable neighborhoods and a Town Center area complex featuring an indoor lap pool, spa, aerobics studio, group fitness classes and a resort pool area with beach entry. Indoor and outdoor dining areas with signature Margaritaville food and beverage concepts, as well as other offerings are planned.





Music is also expected to play an important part in the community -- a band shell for live entertainment will be included in the Town Center area. A private beachfront club with spectacular views and amenities along the Atlantic Ocean is also planned.

“For over 60 years Minto has focused on providing incredible lifestyle in the communities we create,” said Minto Communities senior vice president Bill Bullock.

Developers said the project will have convenient access to LPGA International Golf Club, the Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach International Airport and other local points of interest.

In addition to Latitude Margaritaville, the developers plan to create other active adult communities in other popular destinations around the nation.



