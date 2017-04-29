WLTX
Close

Jimmy John's $1 sub day returns next week

Andrew Krietz , WZZM 5:40 PM. EDT April 29, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - One might as well get in line right now: $1 Jimmy John's subs are coming soon. 

The sandwich chain announced participating restaurants will sell $1 subs from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 2. Subs include the Big John (roast beef), Pepe (ham), Turkey Tom and select others.

Here's a menu, with only subs No. 1-6 eligible for $1.

Customers are encouraged to check their local stores' Facebook pages for participation. One sure sign: a line out the door as you pull up to the building.

Jimmy John's also ran the promotion last year as part of its Customer Appreciation Day.

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories