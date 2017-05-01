Job Market Better This Year For Graduates

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man Sentenced for Attempted Rape and More
-
Raw, unedited: Incredible rescue of infant, 2-year-old nearly killed in the Texas storms
-
Aiken Police Looking For Missing 13-year-old
-
Efren's Afternoon Update on the STorms
-
Columbia Fire Department Locates Missing Hikers
-
Efren's Monday AM Forecast
-
Stabbing Victim Uncooperative with Deputies
-
Monday Forecast with Daniel Bonds
-
Deshaun Watson passionate about giving back
-
Two child sex offenders explain how they picked their targets
More Stories
-
South Carolina Child Tumbles from Moving School BusMay. 1, 2017, 6:57 p.m.
-
Lowe's Expands Discount for Military MembersMay. 1, 2017, 7:47 p.m.
-
Support Your Community Through Midlands Gives on Tuesday!May. 1, 2017, 9:23 p.m.