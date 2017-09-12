Judge orders release of surveillance videos of violent Keith Scott protests in uptown

(Photo: Kurtz, Nicholas)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A judge ordered the release of surveillance footage from several cameras Tuesday that captured some of the violent moments that took place during the Sept. 2016 Uptown Charlotte protests.

The protests in uptown took place a day after Keith Scott was shot and killed by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer. During the Sept. 21 protest, 26-year-old Justin Carr was shot in the 100 block of East Trade Street as police in riot gear protected an upscale hotel. Carr died in the hospital from his injuries the same night he was shot.

RELATED: Man shot to death during uptown protest identified

One of the videos released on Tuesday showed a crowd of people reacting and dispersing around 8:30 p.m., which was around the time Carr was reportedly shot.

Two days after the violent protest in uptown Charlotte, Rayquan Borum was arrested in connection with Carr's shooting death. At the time of his arrest, Borum was charged with murder, Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Fugitive/Extradition Other State.

PHOTOS: Protest after officer-involved shooting

© 2017 WCNC.COM