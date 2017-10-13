Judge Blocks Concert Ticket Refunds
THE BACK AND FORTH CONTINUES TONIGHT OVER REFUNDS FOR CONCERT GOERS WHO BOUGHT TICKETS TO SEE AN ARTIST WHO DIDN'T PERFORM.THE PROMOTERS BEHIND THE LIL WAYNE, CARDI B CONCERT HAVE FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST THE COLONIAL LIFE ARENA TO BLOCK REFUNDS AFTER RAP
wltx 5:35 PM. EDT October 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Confederate Flag, Marker Stirs Controversy
-
Man and Woman Found Dead Identified
-
Reconnecting With Family in Puerto Rico
-
Possible Higher Rates If santee Cooper Sold
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Woman receives surprise delivery of oxycodone
-
After Vegas Shooting, WhereDo We Go Now
-
Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting
-
Police: Woman Shot, Killed Her Husband
-
Lee Brice: "Country Music Will Rise Above"
More Stories
-
Church Graffiti Suspects from Shaw AFB IdentifiedOct 12, 2017, 3:59 p.m.
-
Trump de-certifies Iran nuclear deal, announces more…Oct 13, 2017, 5:51 a.m.
-
Columbia Manhunt Suspect Arrested in New YorkOct 13, 2017, 4:47 p.m.