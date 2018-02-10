Judge to Determine Status of Teen Charged in School Shooting

Anderson, SC (AP) - A judge is scheduled to decide next whether the teenager charged in fatal South Carolina school shooting will be tried as an adult.

Local news outlets report the hearing will be held Monday at the Anderson County Courthouse. The teenager was 14 years old at the time of the shooting at Townville Elementary School on Sept. 28, 2016.

The teen is charged with killing his father, 47-year-old Jeffrey Osborne, in their home, then driving to the school.

Investigators say the teen opened fire on the playground, wounding two 6-year-old students, hurting a third student, and shooting a first-grade teacher. Six-year-old Jacob Hall died of his injuries three days later.

He's now charged as a juvenile with two counts of murder, three charges of attempted murder and other crimes.



