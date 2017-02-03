Kala Brown To Appear On Dr. Phil In First Interview

Kala Brown

Greenville, SC --Kala Brown will give her first public interview on the "Dr. Phil" show.

Brown, 30, was found chained up in a storage container on Spartanburg County property owned by Todd Kohlhepp. Brown had been missing for more than two months along with her boyfriend Charlie Carver, whose remains were found on the property.

According to Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright, Kohlhepp has confessed killing seven people including Carver, Johnny and Meagan Coxie of Spartanburg and four employees at Superbike Motorsports in Chesnee. Wright says Kohlhepp also confessed to Brown's kidnapping.

Brown has said she witnessed Carver's killing. She will talk to Dr. Phil in a two-part, exclusive interview airing Monday, Feb. 13 and Tuesday, Feb. 14 on WLOS at 4 p.m.

Kohlhepp, 45, a registered sex offender and real-estate broker from Moore, is facing 12 charges, including seven counts of murder, according to warrants.

Greenville News