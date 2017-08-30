Kathy Griffin isn't sorry about her Trump photo anymore

Kathy Griffin, center, is flanked by Dmitry Gorin, the criminal attorney representing her in her Secret Service case and civil-rights attorney Lisa Bloom. (Photo: Frederick M. Brown, Getty Images)

Kathy Griffin isn't sorry anymore.

The comedian took back her apology for the stunt in which she held up a fake severed head of President Trump while being interviewed this week in Australia.

"I'm no longer sorry. The whole outrage was BS. The whole thing got so blown out of proportion," said Griffin on Australia's Sunrise show.

The Secret Service investigated Griffin after she released the photo, CNN fired the comedian from her regular gig hosting their New Year's Eve program with Anderson Cooper and her national tour was canceled. Griffin recently revealed she and Cooper are no longer friends.

"I lost everybody. I had Chelsea Clinton tweeting against me. I had friends - Debra Messing from Will and Grace was tweeting against me," said Griffin on the news show.

"I didn't just lose one night on CNN. My entire tour was canceled within 24 hours because every single theater got all these death threats. These Trump fans, they're hardcore."

TV host Samantha Armytage then asked if Griffin still believed she crossed a line by sharing the graphic image of the president.

"No, you're full of crap. Stop this," retorted Griffin. "Stop acting like my little picture is more important than talking about the actual atrocities that the president of the United States is committing."

In May, Griffin had apologized, saying, "I crossed the line...I went way too far. The image is too disturbing, I understand how it offends people. It wasn’t funny. I get it."

During her Australian television appearance, the comedian also criticized Trump's pardon of former Arizona lawman Joe Arpaio and the president's call for a ban on military service by transgender people.

“President Trump just pardoned Joe Arpaio, who was essentially running a concentration camp in the Arizona desert,” she told New York magazine in a recent comeback profile. “He said there are some good Nazis, and he’s kicking out young adults who were brought here as kids by their parents, and I’m the one who has to continue to apologize?”

Griffin announced her international Laugh Your Head Off tour on Twitter Sunday.

Contributing: The Associated Press

