Kershaw Woman, 62, Missing Since October 22

Tonight your help is needed finding a missing woman in Kershaw County.She's 62 year old Julie Anderson. A co-worker reported her missing after she had not been seen since October 22 at work or to pick up her paychecks. Deputies say her car was found par

wltx 5:04 PM. EST November 08, 2017

