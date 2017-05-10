WLTX
Close

Kidpreneur Authors Amazon Best Selling Book

Author Jakayla M. Green joins Deon Guillory to talk about her Amazon Best Seller Daddy's Girl.

Roshanda Pratt, wltx 7:33 AM. EDT May 10, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A 9 year-old Midlands girl releases her first book and it becomes an Amazon Best Seller. Jakayla M. Green is the author of Daddy's Girl, a story about how she and her Daddy coped with her parents' separation by going on Daddy-Daughter Dates. 

Jakayla is a third grader at Rice Creek Elementary School in Columbia and spoke to News 19's Deon Guillory about being a kidprenuer and author. 

You can learn more about Jakayla and her book "Daddy's Girl" here

© 2017 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories