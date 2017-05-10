Kidpreneur Authors Amazon Best Selling Book

9 year-old Jakayla Green authors book that becomes Amazon Best Seller (Photo: Tamell Green)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A 9 year-old Midlands girl releases her first book and it becomes an Amazon Best Seller. Jakayla M. Green is the author of Daddy's Girl, a story about how she and her Daddy coped with her parents' separation by going on Daddy-Daughter Dates.

Jakayla is a third grader at Rice Creek Elementary School in Columbia and spoke to News 19's Deon Guillory about being a kidprenuer and author.

You can learn more about Jakayla and her book "Daddy's Girl" here.

© 2017 WLTX-TV