Kids meet at Macon Mosque

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Couple sentenced in racially-charged crime
-
Orangeburg Officers Search for Missing Girls
-
Solar Eclipse of 2017: What Is A Solar Eclipse?
-
Deputies Say Suspect Not Inside Gaston Hoe
-
Witnesses describe crash
-
Todd Kohlhepp Indicted On All Charges
-
President addressing joint Congress today
-
Todd Kohlhepp Indicted on All Charges
-
Man Charged with DUI in Fatal Crash
-
Restaurant Co-Owner Charged with Arson
More Stories
-
Man Severely Beat Woman, Then Ran, Deputies SayFeb 28, 2017, 6:27 p.m.
-
Dylann Roof's Friend Writes Apology Letters to…Feb 28, 2017, 5:05 p.m.
-
South Carolina Named 5th Worst State to Live InFeb 28, 2017, 5:44 p.m.