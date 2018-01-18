Krispy Kreme Lets You Choose Next Doughnut Flavor

Vote for blueberry, lemon, caramel, or maple flavors! (Photo: Krispy Kreme)

(WHAS) - Krispy Kreme is asking you to choose their latest glazed doughnut flavor.

Krispy Kreme fans can vote for the following flavors: blueberry, lemon, caramel, and maple.

This is the first time the company is letting their fans decide on a flavor.

Krispy Kreme says once the flavor is picked their culinary innovators will perfect the winning flavor. That winning flavor will be offered for one week this spring at participating Krispy Kreme shops throughout the United States.

The voting will be done exclusively online at www.voteforglaze.com. Fans can place one vote daily then share their vote to campaign for their favorite flavor via social media using #VoteForGlaze and tagging @krispykreme. The winning all-new Glazed Doughnut flavor will be announced Jan. 25.



