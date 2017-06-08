Lady Blowfish Softball Club Representing Well

The Lady Blowfish Softball Club is an extension of Blowfish baseball. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

It's the "Year of the Total Eclipse" for the Lexington County Blowfish, but the same can be true for the Lady Blowfish Softball Club,

The players for the 14-under and 12-under squads were sporting the Total Eclipse jerseys over the weekend at their respective tournaments.

The Lexington County Lady Blowfish began in November of 2015 to give opportunities to local athletes who have an interest in softball.

Club President Patrick Montgomery says the emphasis is not only on softball, but being a positive influence in the community while also reaching high standards in the classroom.

