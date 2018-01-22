Two IEDs Detonate in Florida Mall; Person of Interest Sought

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

LAKE WALES, Fla. – The search is on for a man seen running from the Eagle Ridge Mall where two explosive devices detonated Sunday evening.

The Lake Wales Fire Department responded to a call about a fire at Eagle Ridge Mall around 5:30 p.m. Sunday which alerted them to explosive devices.

Two devices, originally described by authorities as pipe bomb-type devices, detonated in a service corridor near JCPenney, causing roof damage. Lake Wales Deputy Chief Troy Schulze later clarified the devices that exploded were some type of flare in a PVC pipe wrapped in a electrical tape.

The mall was evacuated, nobody was hurt. Schulze estimated about 100 people were inside the mall when the explosion happened.

A backpack was also found near the detonated devices, but no other devices were found inside.

The area where the devices exploded is away from customers and generally only used by employees.

Another suspicious device found near the movie theater was later determined to be an 'old box' and not a safety threat, Schulze said.

Schulze would not speculate on a motive or who might've planted the devices. He said the FBI had been notified but that it was too early to consider whether the incident could be terrorism.

"We’re a family-oriented community, this is a family-oriented mall. While this was going on my son was actually working up here at the mall," Schulze said during a press conference Sunday night.

“It’s very concerning when you think about it, people here shopping, just enjoying a Sunday afternoon or evening with their family and literally ‘boom.'"

Authorities continue to search for a person of interest who witnesses described as a heavy-built, white, middle-aged man wearing a gray shirt and a gray hat.

Schulze said investigators will be looking for surveillance video of the person of interest.

After 11 p.m. Sunday bomb sniffing K9s continued to search each store inside the mall.

The mall is slated to reopen at 10 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Lake Wales Police Detective Whitney Dukes at (863) 678-4223 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at (800) 226-8477.

