Meeting Street in Charleston, SC on January 3, 2018.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Heavy snow fell across the Midlands and in other parts of South Carolina.

Here are some of the reports and images that we've received from across the area.

Charleston's Meeting Street Becomes Winter Wonderland

It's a familiar street to anyone who's had fun in Charleston, but it looked very different Wednesday.

Stalled Cars along I-26 in Charleston

Several vehicles ran of the roadway

Charleston's Iconic 'Battery' Covered in Snow

Nic Jones reports Live from the Holy City

Heavy snow falling in Sumter

Alicia Neaves reports from the Gamecock city, where big flakes are falling.

Orangeburg County Starting to Snow

© 2018 WLTX-TV