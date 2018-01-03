Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Heavy snow fell across the Midlands and in other parts of South Carolina.
Here are some of the reports and images that we've received from across the area.
Charleston's Meeting Street Becomes Winter Wonderland
It's a familiar street to anyone who's had fun in Charleston, but it looked very different Wednesday.
Stalled Cars along I-26 in Charleston
Several vehicles ran of the roadway
Charleston's Iconic 'Battery' Covered in Snow
Nic Jones reports Live from the Holy City
Heavy snow falling in Sumter
Alicia Neaves reports from the Gamecock city, where big flakes are falling.
Orangeburg County Starting to Snow
