WLTX
Close

Latest Winter Storm Updates: Steady Snow Falls in SC

Chris Delcamp reports from Orangeburg, where the snow has begun.

wltx 4:05 PM. EST January 03, 2018

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Heavy snow fell across the Midlands and in other parts of South Carolina. 

Here are some of the reports and images that we've received from across the area. 

Charleston's Meeting Street Becomes Winter Wonderland 

It's a familiar street to anyone who's had fun in Charleston, but it looked very different Wednesday.

Stalled Cars along I-26 in Charleston

Several vehicles ran of the roadway

Charleston's Iconic 'Battery' Covered in Snow

Nic Jones reports Live from the Holy City

 

Heavy snow falling in Sumter

Alicia Neaves reports from the Gamecock city, where big flakes are falling.

Orangeburg County Starting to Snow 

© 2018 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories