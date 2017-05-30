Man Airlifted to Hospital After Being Attacked by Cow

Credit: KFSM

LAVACA, Ark. (KTHV) - A Lavaca man was airlifted to a Little Rock hospital Tuesday after he was reportedly attacked and mauled by a cow.

According to CBS affiliate KFSM, the incident happened Tuesday morning at a farm along Highway 252.

Police say the farmer was trying to tend to a baby calf when the mother became agitated. She attacked the farmer and charged him several times.

Emergency responders said he has several broken bones. At this time there is no update on his condition.

