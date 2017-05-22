Lawmaker Apologizes for Saying Leaders Should Be 'Lynched'

MISSISSIPPI -- State Rep. Karl Oliver, R-Winona, has issued an apology for using the word "lynched" when he posted on Facebook that Louisiana leaders removing Confederate monuments should be "lynched" and compared their actions to Nazis.

"I, first and foremost, wish to extend this apology for any embarrassment I have caused to both my colleagues and fellow Mississippians," Oliver said in a written response. "In an effort to express my passion for preserving all historical monuments, I acknowledge the word 'lynched' was wrong. I am very sorry. It is in no way, ever, an appropriate term. I deeply regret that I chose this word, and I do not condone the actions I referenced, nor do I believe them in my heart. I freely admit my choice of words was horribly wrong, and I humbly ask your forgiveness."

Beyond his written apology, Oliver declined further statement by phone.

The last of four Confederate-era monuments in New Orleans was removed late Thursday and early Friday. The 16-foot-tall bronze statue of Robert E. Lee in New Orleans was removed from its perch high above St. Charles Avenue where the Confederate general had stood watch for 133 years.

© 2017 WWL-TV