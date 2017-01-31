Lawmaker Could Draft Bill to Address DJJ Deaths

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A House committee looking into the Department of Juvenile Justice met Tuesday morning to further discuss the status of the agency, following a critical report that listed more than 70 recommendations for the agency.

Among what was listed In that report, auditors said the agency failed to report the deaths of two juveniles. Committee member Rep. Bill Hixon said he is looking to draft possible legislation that would make it mandatory for DJJ to report deaths that occur under their watch.

“Whether it be at that facility or a subcontractors facility, but if you are under DJJ care, and something happens to them, and they get killed or they commit suicide, if they die, SLED with an independent investigation would come and automatically and do that,” Hixon said.

Hixon also said there needs to be an understanding of what law enforcement department will respond to a situation, with weapons, if another riot were to occur.

“They aren’t prepared to do it on their own. There needs to be an MOU, Memorandum of Understanding, with all these agencies, that if they need help, who’s going to come,” Hixon said. “Know that they’re able to come in there with their guns and their tear gas and whatever it takes to take the facility back.”

The day after the report was released and discussed, Director Sylvia Murray resigned. The agency stood by their progress under her leadership.

“Some things will change but a lot of things remain the same because we were moving forward in a hard leaning direction,” DJJ spokesman Patrick Montgomery said. “A lot of the changes that director Murray was pushing are now coming to bear.”

Currently, DJJ is running under acting director Freddie Pough, the agency’s inspector general and police chief. Hixon said the new director will likely be Gov. Henry McMaster’s first cabinet appointment.

“I would be interested in helping the governor or being on the search committee to help the governor to review some people and see who is best for that job,” Rep. Hixon said. “I have the utmost respect for Freddie, but I don’t know what the qualifications are for that job and I don’t know if he fits those qualifications.”

DJJ is expected to present a list of changes following to house lawmakers on Friday.



