Lawmakers React to Haley's Farewell Speech

Haley's Farewell Speech (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- In a reflective, grateful goodbye, Gov. Nikki Haley gave her final address, highlighting the changes South Carolina has made under her leadership.

"I spoke earlier of my dear desire to see the image of South Carolina changed for the better," Haley said. "Standing here tonight, I can say with every confidence that it has happened, that that desire has been fulfilled."

Haley touched on job creation and the steep drop in the unemployment rate since the start of her governorship.

"If she's going to be remembered for anything its got to be job," Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey said. "She's done a tremendous job in brining jobs for the state."

With her successor sitting right next to her, Haley said the two things she and Henry McMaster have in common are a love for the state and a love for music.

Lawmakers noted that her speech didn't include a plan for the future of South Carolina as a typical State of the State address would.

"She's left the room for Henry to step up and be the governor he needs to be," Rep. Tommy Pope said.

House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford said it would have been inappropriate to do so.

"If she would have done so, I think most people would have challenged the fact that she's going to have nothing to do with it, living in New York," Rutherford said.

Democrats expressed their readiness to work with incoming governor, Henry McMaster.

"He has good relationships with a lot of members of the General Assembly, and I think that's going to be really helpful that he can really bring in," Sen. John Scott said. "Sit down and look at both sides and try to find a happy medium so we can get something done."

Haley will head to Washington for her confirmation hearings next week.

The legal fight to determine who will take McMaster's seat is heading to the State Supreme Court next Wednesday.

