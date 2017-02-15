Lawmakers Remember Longtime Rep.Joe Neal (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- House lawmakers spent the better part of Wednesday's session remembering their longtime colleague, Rep. Joe Neal, who passed away suddenly Tuesday evening.

His colleagues said he would be remembered most for commanding attention with his poignant words, using his voice to champion for what he believed.

"No one in this Chamber commanded the podium like Joe," Speaker Lucas said. "His words were more powerful than the gavel we use to bring this historic Institution into order."

"His presence at the Well brought more than silence, it brought a peaceful calm over this Body like none I have ever felt in over twenty years."

Neal had begun his 25th year at the State House, serving Richland and Sumter counties.

He fought for issues of the poor, medicaid expansion, and legislation to end racial profiling.

"He was the voice for people that could not speak for themselves," Neal's deskmate of 23 years, Rep. Leon Howard said. "He was a gentleman of dignity and class, if he was something different, over 23 years, I would have known it."

Neal was also the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Chester that was his late father's church as well.

There will be a memorial service on Sunday at 2:30 pm at Calvary Baptist Church in Chester.

His funeral will be Held on Monday at 1pm at the First Nazareth Baptist Church in Columbia.

(© 2017 WLTX)