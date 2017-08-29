Lawsuit Alleges Waste, Negligence, Fraud at VC Summer

The suit says SCE&G and SanteeCooper knew about problems with the project for years and continued to mis-represent details to the public service commission. The suit alleges waste...Negligence and fraud.....and asks for the court to freeze more than 2 bi

wltx 6:31 PM. EDT August 29, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories