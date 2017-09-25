League Rules on National Anthem
NFL players sounded off Sunday after President Trump's comments last Thursday on players standing during the national anthem. Players and owners linked arms, knealt, or some like Julies Peppers with the Carolina Panthers, sat inside the locker room durin
wltx 6:09 PM. EDT September 25, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Columbia Residents React to NFL Protests
-
Players Who Knelt Gets Mixed Reactions
-
One Dead in Farrow Road Accident
-
Woman Charged After Infant Remains Found
-
WATCH: Officers & fire fighters arrive to grant girl's birthday wish
-
USC Good Samaritan Explains What Happened
-
House Asked for Probe of SCE&G
-
NOW: LulaRoe or LulaNO?
-
Victim in Kershaw County Shooting Identified
-
Seahawks protest gets mixed reviews from fans
More Stories
-
Disabled South Carolina Veteran Beaten with His Own…Sep 25, 2017, 6:56 p.m.
-
Delta Strollers Recalled Due to Fall HazardSep 25, 2017, 12:43 p.m.
-
Man Drove 141 MPH on I-20 to See Girlfriend, Deputies SaySep 25, 2017, 3:55 p.m.