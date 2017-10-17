Lexington County Special Election

LEXINGTON COUNTY RELEASED THE UNOFFICIAL RESULTS FOR A SPECIAL EELCTION THAT TOOK PLACE TODAY. JOHN REEDER WAS ELECTED TO SERVE ON THE GILBERT TOWN COUNCIL..AND QUINCY SUTTON WAS ELECTED TO SERVE ON THE LEXINGTON SCHOOL DISTRICT 4 BOARD OF TRUSTEES.

wltx 11:09 PM. EDT October 17, 2017

