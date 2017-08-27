Lexington Police Enforcing School Zone Safety

All schools in the Midlands have started classes. Now there will be more traffic and security in those areas. (Photo: WLTX)

Lexington, SC (WLTX)- The first week of school is in the record books. Lexington Police officers want to make sure the rest of the year is a safe one.

Officers are warning drivers to watch their speed in the school zones. You can expect to see extra patrols at Lexington Elementary School, Meadow Glen Elementary School, New Providence Elementary School, Lexington Middle School, Meadow Glen Middle, River Bluff High School and Rosenwald Community Learning Center during morning and afternoon pickup.

Officers will be conducting radar enforcement in posted school zones while also looking for traffic signal violations, failure to yield for crossing guards in cross walks, passing of stopped school buses, texting while driving, and seat belt and child passenger seat violations.

© 2017 WLTX-TV