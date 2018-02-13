Lexington Sheriff Launches Effort to Recruit, Retain Employees

File Photo (Photo: WLTX)

LEXINGTON, SC - Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon is launching a new effort to help his department recruit and retain employees.

Koon presented details of a monetary incentive package during a county council meeting Tuesday evening. The council approved the initiative, which is the first phase of a comprehensive recruitment and retention plan that was submitted in the requested budget for the upcoming year.

“Filling positions has been a challenge for the agency for quite some time,” Koon said. “This new program will financially reward employees who make a commitment to stay with us. We also want to provide an incentive for current employees to help attract top talent that will make us a stronger agency.”

Under Koon’s first phase, a new employee will receive a $500 sign-on bonus. After two years of service, the employee will be paid a $1,500 bonus. Current employees will be eligible for a $500 bonus if they recruit someone who successfully completes all required training.

“Law enforcement agencies across the state and around the country are experiencing serious recruitment and retention challenges,” Koon said. “This approach will help us attract and hire qualified, diverse and skilled people who want to serve our community. It’s an effective way to fill our positions and stabilize our workforce.”

The Sheriff’s Department hired 78 employees last year, according to Koon. The agency has 38 unfilled positions.

The department will pay the bonuses with unspent dollars from existing salary and wages accounts.

