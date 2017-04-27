Lexington Teen, Fashionista Featured in National Campaign

Lexington Teen, Hanna Hixx is the newest face behind Rack Room Shoes Real People project. (Photo: Rack Room)

Lexington County, S.C. (WLTX) - National Footwear retailer Rack Room Shoes recently launched a new campaign called The Real People Project, featuring a Lexington teen.

Hanna Hixx is passionate about fashion and the commercial shows her and her family traveling, shopping and exploring in their Rack Room Shoes.

Hanna is currently preparing for college to study fashion and says her passion started the moment she realized she could be herself in what she wears.

“Fashion means expression,” explains Hanna. “It’s a way to portray who you are because the clothing represents what you like.”

Hanna’s mother, Patti, says her love for fashion was influenced by their time living in Tunisia, North Africa as well as the French-influenced styles there.

Hanna is now featured on the retailer's website, social media channels and digital advertisements. Her story will be on display to millions around the nation for the retailer’s spring season. You can see her commercial here.

