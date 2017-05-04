LIST: Suicide Prevention Resources

File (Photo: AP)

(WLTX) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and we're spending time focused on a subject that we really feel needs to be talked about - suicide prevention.

You've likely heard of the Netflix series '13 Reasons Why." It's a drama about suicide and it's causing concern among parents, school leaders, and those in the suicide prevention world.

Why? Some say it glamorizes or romanticizes suicide. Others say it brings awareness to the issue. Either way, if you’re struggling or your kids are struggling, we have resources.

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention: https://afsp.org

(Website includes prevention resources and survivor resources)

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention – South Carolina Chapter: https://afsp.org/southcarolina

Suicide Prevention Lifeline Number: 1-800-271-TALK (1-800-273-8255)

Suicide Prevention Lifeline website: https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/

Suicide Prevention Lifeline – Youth: https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/help-yourself/youth/

Crisis Text Line: 803-741-741

Crisis Chat Line: https://CrisisChat.org

SC DMH Directory of Community Mental Health Centers http://www.state.sc.us/dmh/center_inpatient.htm

South Carolina Youth Suicide Prevention Initiative: https://scyspi.org

Telephone: 803-896-4352

911 for emergencies

National Alliance on Mental Illness: https://nami.org

NAMI South Carolina: https://namisc.org

NAMI Mid-Carolina: https://www.namimidcarolina.org

The Trevor Project: https://thetrevorproject.org



