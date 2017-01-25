Local couple plans to renovate Old Newberry Hotel (Photo: WLTX)

Newberry, SC (WLTX) - It has been over 60 years since the old Newberry Hotel was in full use, but that is about to change.

"It's a beautiful building outside, but the inside has needed some work," said Foster Senn, the mayor of Newberry.

Mayor Senn says the old Newberry Hotel has not lived up to its potential for awhile.

"Since the hotel closed in the 1950's, there have been stores on the bottom floor over the years but it really hasn't had a vision," Senn said,

A vision that Marquerite Palmer, the director of Newberry arts center in the hotel did not want to get kicked out of.

"We started to get a little nervous, "Palmer said, "if someone buys it, where are we going to go, what's going to happen?"

Luckily for Palmer Newberry locals Joe and Mary McDonald stepped in. The Mcdonald's say they decided to buy the hotel to protect the building's history and integrity.

"We knew that people from out of state were looking at it and we didn't know what their plans would be and so we thought local people ought to be in charge of this," McDonald said.

Taking charge may not be easy, because the upstairs has been stripped to the bones. Fortunately, the McDonald's already know what they want to do with it. Their plan is to turn the hotel into a multi-use building centered around the arts complete with art galleries and studios.

"We have the opera house, all sorts of different shows," McDonald said, "so part of it was just to add to the artistic environment in Newberry."

The hotel will also function as a venue for events and have living spaces.

Mayor Senn says he is excited about all of the possibilities this could mean for Newberry.

"the McDonalds' vision has so many good elements," Senn said, "and so by the end I think it will just be a center of activity in Newberry adding to our downtown and our town very much."

(© 2017 WLTX)