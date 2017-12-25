1 Dead, 1 Hurt in South Carolina Christmas Day Shooting

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say one person was killed and a second injured in a north Florence shooting on Christmas day.

The victim was identified as Damian Hunter, 26, of Florence, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said.

An autopsy will be conducted Tuesday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Florence Police Lt. Mike Brandt said the shooting happened at approximately 3 a.m. Monday at a home in the 100 block of Liberty Street. Florence police responded to a shooting into that residence.

Hunter died shortly after the shooting at a local hospital, von Lutcken said. Another victim from the same incident was injured and transported but is expected to recover.

Police didn't release any other information about the shooting.

The incident is being investigated by the Florence Police Department and Florence County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC/1-888-274-6372.

