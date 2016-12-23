1 Dead, 1 Wounded After Apparent Shootout in Columbia

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - One person is dead and another has been wounded following a shooting in Columbia Friday afternoon.

Officers say the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. at a home on Aster Circle, which is between Shop Road and Bluff Road.

Deputies are still gathering information, but from what they've been able to determine, a group of people who knew each other were inside the house and began arguing. The argument turned physical, and some of the people inside the home pulled out guns and began firing at each other.

The fire fight then spilled out into the street.

One person died at the scene,while another was transported to the hospital. A third person also sustained an injury to the arm.

Multiple shell casings could be seen outside the home as well, and an SUV sustained gunshots.

At this point, deputies say they are not searching for any suspects.