One Dead, Another Arrested in Kershaw County Shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Deputies say one man is dead and another is under arrest after a shooting in Kershaw County on Tuesday.

Kershaw County sheriff Jim Matthews says deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call from a male shooter. Deputies arrested the man and are awaiting a search warrant for a home in Elgin, according to Matthews.

Matthews says the shooting appears to be the result of an "ongoing confrontation."

This is a developing story. Look for updates as they become available.

