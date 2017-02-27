1 Dead in Collision on Interstate 20

(Photo: SC Highway Patrol)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - One person is dead following a collision on Interstate 20 in Lexington County.

The accident happened at mile marker 61, which is the Highway 378 exit. Details of what led up to the accident have not yet been released, but state traffic cams showed a significant backup at that location.

The collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

