WLTX
Close

1 Dead in Incident at Midlands Steel Plant

wltx 8:52 PM. EDT April 13, 2017

Cayce, SC (WLTX) - The Cayce Department of Public Safety says one person has died following an incident at a Midlands steel plant.

The death occurred at CMC Steel, located on New State Road in Cayce. First responders were called to the scene around 5 p.m. Thursday.

It's unclear how the person died at this point. The coroner's office has not yet confirmed the identity of the person either. 

 

© 2017 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories