1 Dead in Incident at Midlands Steel Plant

CMS Steel (Photo: Google Maps)

Cayce, SC (WLTX) - The Cayce Department of Public Safety says one person has died following an incident at a Midlands steel plant.

The death occurred at CMC Steel, located on New State Road in Cayce. First responders were called to the scene around 5 p.m. Thursday.

It's unclear how the person died at this point. The coroner's office has not yet confirmed the identity of the person either.

© 2017 WLTX-TV