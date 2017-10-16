Man Dies in Lancaster County Fire

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. -- A fatal house fire is under investigation as officials look to determine what caused a Lancaster County home to catch fire early Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to a call of a house fire around 3 a.m. on Mary Lee Lane in Buford. Officials tell NBC Charlotte an adult male died from the fire.

NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene reports the victim was found about five feet from the door. It appeared he was trying to escape at the time of his death, officials say.

Officials have not released the deceased man's identity.

