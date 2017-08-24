Victim Dies in Charleston Restaurant Shooting, Suspect Has Been Shot

Charleston, SC (WLTX, AP) - The Mayor of Charleston says a person who was shot inside a Charleston restaurant has died, and the disgruntled former employee accused of shooting him has been shot, ending an hours long hostage situation.
Mayor John Tecklenburg made the update around 3:20 p.m.
Police say around 12:17 p.m., the suspect , a former employee of Virginia's restaurant on King Street, came back to the business and shot a former co-worker. that victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
The shooter then began holding several people hostage. Hostage negotiators responded to the and SWAT units set up tactical positions around the building.
Eventually, the suspect was shot. He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.
"This is not a an act of terrorism, this was not a hate crime," said Tecklenburg "This was a disgruntled employee."
The owner of Virginia's says he's been told the suspect was a dishwasher who was angry with and shot a male chef. John Aquino told WCSC-TV that he thinks the gunman was fired and came back Thursday to get revenge.
Virginia's is in an area full of shops and restaurants in the city's tourist district.
Some tweets showed shattered glass at the restaurant
This is a breaking news update. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
