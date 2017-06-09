10-year-old boy Missing in Newberry County

Newberry County, SC (WLTX) - Newberry County deputies are currently searching for a missing 10-year-old boy.

Dayton Amick was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Charlie Free Way near SC 202 and US 176 in Pomaria around 5:30 p.m.

He was last seen wearing blue shirt, black shorts and a black bag. Sheriff's Office and SLED Bloodhounds as well as aviation are being used in an effort to locate Amick.

Anyone seeing him or having information regarding him should call 911 or 803-321-2211.

